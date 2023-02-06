Double-decker apprenticeship bus hits the Warwickshire roads for National Apprenticeship Week

A double-decker bus tour around Warwickshire will highlight how apprenticeships can help young people kickstart their careers as it hits roads as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

College group WCG, which includes colleges in Warwickshire and Worcestershire, is travelling around 13 schools and two colleges across three Midlands regions to highlight the benefits of apprenticeships and the range of industries on offer.

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week – which runs from February 6 to February 10 – is ‘Skills for Life’ and the college group will be visiting three schools or colleges a day with a range of activities taking place on the bus.

From left to right - Sian Wells, Mark Whittaker, Fliss Reading and Kieren Bodill from WCG with the WCG Apprenticeships bus. Photo supplied

It will visit schools in Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, with apprenticeships being showcased ranging from plumbing and engineering to horticulture and animal care.

Activities will include the assembly of plumbing fittings, animal health checks, table setting, napkin folding and horticulture seed sewing.

Pupils will get the chance to create their own catapult from lollypop sticks and spoons with engineering tutors from the college.

There will also be demonstrations of power tools and motor vehicle experts partially stripping engines for prospective apprentices to inspect.

The college group trains up to 2,000 apprentices every year and works with more than 1,100 local, regional and national employers.

Mark Whittaker, from WCG, said: “We have seen huge interest in our apprenticeships bus over the last four years and have spoken with thousands of young people in schools all across the Midlands.

“This year to facilitate for demand we have upgraded to a double decker bus, which will allow us to host more innovative and attention grabbing activities for young people on the bus itself.

“We aim to make it as interactive and engaging as possible, with widespread professions and industries to help young people find the right career for them."

The double decker bus will visit Myton School, Trinity Catholic School and Campion school in Leamington and Warwick on Monday, before heading to Rugby for Tuesday to visit Harris Church of England Academy, Rugby Free Secondary School and The Avon Valley School.

It will then head to Coventry on Wednesday to visit Westwood Academy and WMG Academy, before finishing the day at Royal Leamington Spa College.

On Thursday and Friday it will be in Worcestershire.