Doubt cast over plans to build new homes at Grade II* listed Wellesbourne building

The proposals to build five new homes at Wellesbourne Hall were refused by Stratford District Council’s planning committee this week

Doubt has been cast over the viability of the Grade II* listed Wellesbourne Hall after plans to create five new homes in its grounds were refused planning permission.

Applicant Harminder Dhinsay addressed Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s planning committee this week ahead of the decision over whether to allow three existing buildings to be converted alongside two new houses, one with three bedrooms and the other with four.

Describing himself as “the proud custodian of Wellesbourne Hall since 2018” he said the “ambitious vision for its future hinges on sustainable development and provision of much-needed, high-quality rental homes to meet local demand”.

Wellesbourne Hall (Warwickshire County Record Office) Reference: PH(N),600/522/3, img: 10374

During his address, Mr Dhinsay questioned the weight given to the reasons for refusal listed by planning officer Malwina Idziak – the harm to “multiple heritage assets”, the flood risk around the brewhouse that was put forward for conversion, the lack of space for bin storage and visitor parking and inadequate internal or external space in or around some of the new homes.

“Our aim is to continue revitalising the estate and ultimately Wellesbourne Hall so it can once again stand as a symbol of our cherished village,” he added.

“These improvements are essential for the estate’s viability and with your endorsement, we can continue the transformation, ensuring sustainability and longevity for future generations while simultaneously resurrecting the grandeur of Wellesbourne Hall estate to its deserving preeminence.”

He also noted the support of Councillor Anne Parry (Con, Wellesbourne North & Rural) and Wellesbourne & Walton Parish Council despite previous objections but the planning committee – minus Cllr Parry who sat out the debate – unanimously agreed to turn down the plans.

Councillor Trevor Harvey (Con, Tredington) said: “The merit of this application is the provision of new housing in an area that needs it.

"That said, I feel there are important factors that militate against approval.

“The officer has produced a report which highlights the views of the conservation officer.

"Those views are very clear, added to which the case officer has reported various other shortcomings – for instance, the lack of any amenity space for the brewhouse, the inadequacy of the size of the parking spaces, inadequate space between buildings.

“Without getting into questions over whether the design has appeal, I think there are significant hurdles and significant responsibilities on members of the committee to have regard to.”

Councillor Daren Pemberton (Con, Bidford East) added: “I think the applicant has worked hard to try to make this fly, I just don’t think they are quite there yet.

“The amenity elements concern me.

"I understand what they are trying to do and have a lot of sympathy with it.”

Cllr Pemberton also made reference to a separate application for eight glamping pods at Wellesbourne Hall which has yet to be determined.

“It just doesn’t hang right that we are not seeing the full picture,” he said.

“I am uncomfortable with developments being parcelled up and separated when they are inevitably linked in the real world.