Dreamboys promise to 'set pulses racing' with their show in Leamington

Show creators say it will ‘give the audience a night they won't forget’.

Raunchy dance troupe Dreamboys are back on tour in the UK and promising to set pulses racing in Leamington in March.

Dreamboys’ ‘No Strings Attached’ will travel across the UK and provide a new show designed to ‘give the audience a night they won't forget’.

The Dreamboys will be coming to Leamington in March. Photo supplied by the Dreamboys

The show will be coming to Leamington’s Royal Spa Centre on March 10.

‘No Strings Attached’ has been produced by Jordan Darrell, creative director of Dreamboys and recent judge on E4’s The Real Dirty Dancing opposite Ashley Roberts and Keith Lemon.

Jordan Darrell, creative director, said: “This tour is going to be like nothing we’ve ever done before.

"There are no restrictions, no guidelines and no reason to hold back this time.

"The audience really will experience a new creative era of Dreamboys; delivering their ultimate fantasy on a level never experienced in previous tours.

Alice Woods, managing director of Dreamboys, added: “We could not be more excited to get the No Strings Attached tour on the road.

"The last tour was a huge success, despite the constant setbacks with Covid but this time there is absolutely no stopping us.

"We are incredibly lucky to have such a loyal fan base who stuck by us and continue to show such epic support by travelling to shows, buying the merchandise and following on social.

"The number of requests we’ve had from returning customers has been mind-blowing.

"This time, the show is bigger, better, and even naughtier than the last one – so get ready.”