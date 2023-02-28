A Leamington pub has made the news abroad after holding a fundraising event to help the survivors of the recent devastating earthquake which took place in Turkey and neighbouring Syria recently.
Murphy’s Bar in Regent Street raised more than £1,200 for the disaster appeal by holding a night of music and entertainment last Friday.
Staff worked for free with owner Kevin Murphy donating their wages to the cause and the bar charged £15 for admission to the event which included bingo and live music from Jaykays.
And the Turkish/English newspaper the Fethiye Times has reported on the event.
Members of nearby St Patrick’s Irish Club’s Pensioners Club have also been helping with the aid effort by donating toiletries and sanitary products with a large haul being collected to be taken to help survivors of the disaster.