Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leamington bar's earthquake appeal fundraising event makes news in Turkey

Murphy’s Bar in Regent Street held the event last Friday and raised more than £1,200 to help the survivors of the recent disaster in Syria and Turkey.

By Oliver Williams
4 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 2:47pm

A Leamington pub has made the news abroad after holding a fundraising event to help the survivors of the recent devastating earthquake which took place in Turkey and neighbouring Syria recently.

Murphy’s Bar in Regent Street raised more than £1,200 for the disaster appeal by holding a night of music and entertainment last Friday.

Staff worked for free with owner Kevin Murphy donating their wages to the cause and the bar charged £15 for admission to the event which included bingo and live music from Jaykays.

Most Popular
Kevin Murphy outside Murphy's Bar.
Kevin Murphy outside Murphy's Bar.
Kevin Murphy outside Murphy's Bar.

And the Turkish/English newspaper the Fethiye Times has reported on the event.

Read More
Warwick District Foodbank gets funding boost thanks to Co-op staff and customers

Members of nearby St Patrick’s Irish Club’s Pensioners Club have also been helping with the aid effort by donating toiletries and sanitary products with a large haul being collected to be taken to help survivors of the disaster.

LeamingtonTurkeySyriaKevin Murphy