Murphy’s Bar in Regent Street held the event last Friday and raised more than £1,200 to help the survivors of the recent disaster in Syria and Turkey.

Murphy’s Bar in Regent Street raised more than £1,200 for the disaster appeal by holding a night of music and entertainment last Friday.

Staff worked for free with owner Kevin Murphy donating their wages to the cause and the bar charged £15 for admission to the event which included bingo and live music from Jaykays.

Kevin Murphy outside Murphy's Bar.

And the Turkish/English newspaper the Fethiye Times has reported on the event.

