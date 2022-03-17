'Drivers are fuming': Traffic woes in Leamington and Warwick reach the floors of the House of Commons

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has told Parliament that both towns are being "paralysed" by ongoing roadworks.

Matt was referring to the works at Princes Drive for which a single lane one-way system has been put in place in the south of the town.

Raising the issue in the House of Commons today (Thursday) and asking the Government to investigate the matter, Mr Western said: "For over two months Warwick and Leamington have been literally gridlocked...drivers are fuming.

"Businesses have lost between 25 per cent and 75 per cent of their business ahead of the [Birmingham 2022] Commonwealth Games and additional works being done.

"Would the minister agree to meet with me to ensure there is no repeat of this event."

In response to Matt's question, transport minister Trudy Harrison MP, said she would look into the matter further and write to Mr Western.

The roadworks are due to improvement and repair works being carried out on the bridge in Princes Drive.

Traffic congestion near St Peter's church in Leamington town centre this morning (March 17) at about 11.30am.

Artwork has also been painted on the bridge to make it more pleasing on the eye for when the town hosts the bowls and parabowls competitions for the Commonwealth Games this summer.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure councillor Liam Bartlett said: “It had already been identified by Network Rail that this railway bridge was in need of repairs and improvement, but as it’s so visually prominent as you enter Leamington, we have seized the opportunity to work with Network Rail to create something unique providing an uplift to the area and a warm welcome to visitors.”

“First impressions will be important as we play host to a worldwide audience as an official venue for the lawn bowls and para bowls competitions and also the cycle road races both of which will take place in this area.

"We are however mindful of the delays and road closures incurred and thank local people for their understanding and patience while this and other projects are taking place.”

Traffic congestion near the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington town centre this morning (March 17) at about 11.30am.

More traffic woes are expected for motorists next month when the Rugby Road railway bridge is completely replaced between April 14 and 19.