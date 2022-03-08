More traffic woes expected in Leamington with work set to start on another railway bridge in the town

The Rugby Road railway bridge in Leamington in its current state. Credit: Network Rail.

Motorists in Leamington will be faced with more delays to their journeys after work starts on another railway bridge in the town.

The Rugby Road railway bridge will be completely replaced between April 14 and 19 but Network Rail has said "some roads and footpaths will also be closed at certain times over the coming months".

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail is inviting residents and businesses to find out more about how the work could impact them at The Jephson Hotel – formerly the Falstaff Hotel – in Warwick New Road on Thursday March 17 between 3pm and 7pm.

Aerial view of the Rugby Road railway bridge in Leamington. Credit: Network Rail.

Paul Randall, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “Replacing Rugby Road railway bridge is a complex engineering project and I’d like to thank residents and businesses in advance of this major work, and also for their patience while we've been upgrading another bridge at Princes Drive nearby.

“There will be some disruption during the £2.4m Rugby Road upgrade which is why we’re holding an information event at The Jephson Hotel so people can find out more.

I’d urge anyone to come along and meet some of the project team and we can explain in person how this important work is making the railway in Leamington better for the future.”

Network Rail is working with Warwick District Council to carry out the upgrade so it causes the least disruption possible to the community this spring and early summer.

Cllr Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for environment and neighbourhood services, said: “This is essential passenger safety work which needs to be completed by Network Rail as soon as possible.

"We are therefore happy to offer our support through the provision of part of Potterton Fields, Portobello Way on a temporary basis.

"Once complete the land will be restored to its former use as a public space with a number of enhancements being made to improve the biodiversity .

"While the southern part of the fields are currently fenced off at both bridge access points the rest of the park will remain open to the public.”

Strengthening and repainting work is taking place on the railway bridge at Princes Drive.

This has caused traffic issues in the town for several weeks and residents have launched a campaign against what they have described as the "toxic roadworks"But Netwqork Rail has said the millions of pounds being invested "will make the railway more reliable for passengers and freight as part of Britain's post-pandemic rail recovery".