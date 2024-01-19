Drunk driver was found with bottle of vodka in his car on M40 near Leamington
Police have arrested a man for drink driving after he was stopped on the M40 near Leamington today (Friday January 19) and found with a bottle of vodka in his car.
Officers from Warwickshire Police’s operational patrol unit (OPU) intercepted an Audi A3 on the southbound carriage of the motorway.
The driver had been reported missing and was believed to be driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Having failed a roadside breath test and a part-drank bottle of vodka was found in the glove box of the car, the driver was taken into custody.
There he provided an evidential breath sample of 88 micrograms over the prescribed limit of 35 micrograms.
The driver was charged with drink driving and bailed to appear at magistrate’s court at a later date.