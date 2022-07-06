Elephant stopped traffic in Leamington

The Slaughterhouse Players have remembered world famous ringmaster Sam Lockhart, who lived in Leamington, by forming a circus troupe including a costume of one of his legendary trained elephants Wilhelmina. Picture submitted.

Surprised drivers were stopped in Leamington on Saturday as a circus troupe made its way along roads in tribute to a ringmaster - made world famous for the elephants he trained – who once lived in the town.

The Slaughterhouse Players were remembering Sam Lockhart and his circus troupe.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The elephant parade culminated at his former residence in Warwick New Road.

The Slaughterhouse Players have remembered world famous ringmaster Sam Lockhart, who lived in Leamington, by forming a circus troupe including a costume of one of his legendary trained elephants Wilhelmina. Picture submitted.

Chris ‘CJ’ Willsmore, Slaughterhouse’s founder and director, was delighted with the event.

He said: "Queen Victoria led our procession and we were grateful that the drivers didn't mind making way for us.

"Despite the weather, we managed to put on a full show including a human canon ball, clowns, a strongman, bearded lady, Zelda the fortune teller with the Flying Romanovs as trapeze artists."

CJ confirmed that Wilhelmina was without doubt the star of the show.

He said: "Our elephant was an amazing sight walking up the road, but she did have a little rest before the main performance."

CJ said that Wilhelmina was without doubt the star of the show.

He said: "Our elephant was an amazing sight walking up the road, but she did have a little rest before the main performance."

The Slaughterhouse Players are a theatre group who perform plays in Warwick and Leamington.

Formed over 25 years ago their most performed play is Guy of Warwick.

The Players regularly donate performance profits to charities.