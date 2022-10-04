Engineer responsible for repairing Chesterton Windmill in the mid 1970s receives 'beautiful' gift
The engineer responsible for repairing Chesterton Windmill in the mid 1970s has received what he described as a 'beautiful' gift.
Ram Mahendran, owner of Bromson Hill Nursing Home in Ashorne, presented resident Derek Ogden, with a print of the windmill.
Derek helped make sure the landmark windmill kept going and takes pride in talking about his work with visiting friends, staff and other residents.
Derek moved to Bromson Hill, based in Ashorne, with his wife Joan from the US in 2021.
Derek said: "It was so very kind of Bromson Hill Nursing Home to give me the beautiful painting of Chesterton Windmill. It was totally unexpected and I will treasure it."
Ram added: “It was a great pleasure to give this small gift to Derek who will be able to look at it every day once we hang it up on his wall. Derek has become a friend and I also enjoy our conversations about the Chesterton Windmill among other things”.