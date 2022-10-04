Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Engineer responsible for repairing Chesterton Windmill in the mid 1970s receives 'beautiful' gift

The engineer responsible for repairing Chesterton Windmill in the mid 1970s has received what he described as a 'beautiful' gift.

By Kirstie Smith
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:36 pm
Bromson Hill Nursing Home owner, Ram Mahendran gifting long-standing resident, Derek Ogden, a print of the Chesterton Windmill. Photo supplied
Bromson Hill Nursing Home owner, Ram Mahendran gifting long-standing resident, Derek Ogden, a print of the Chesterton Windmill. Photo supplied

Ram Mahendran, owner of Bromson Hill Nursing Home in Ashorne, presented resident Derek Ogden, with a print of the windmill.

Read More

Read More
Warwick's St Mary's Choir hosting ‘last night of the proms’ concert this weekend

Derek helped make sure the landmark windmill kept going and takes pride in talking about his work with visiting friends, staff and other residents.

Most Popular

Derek moved to Bromson Hill, based in Ashorne, with his wife Joan from the US in 2021.

Advertisement

Derek said: "It was so very kind of Bromson Hill Nursing Home to give me the beautiful painting of Chesterton Windmill. It was totally unexpected and I will treasure it."

Ram added: “It was a great pleasure to give this small gift to Derek who will be able to look at it every day once we hang it up on his wall. Derek has become a friend and I also enjoy our conversations about the Chesterton Windmill among other things”.