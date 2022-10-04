Engineer responsible for repairing Chesterton Windmill in the mid 1970s receives 'beautiful' gift

Bromson Hill Nursing Home owner, Ram Mahendran gifting long-standing resident, Derek Ogden, a print of the Chesterton Windmill. Photo supplied

Ram Mahendran, owner of Bromson Hill Nursing Home in Ashorne, presented resident Derek Ogden, with a print of the windmill.

Derek helped make sure the landmark windmill kept going and takes pride in talking about his work with visiting friends, staff and other residents.

Derek moved to Bromson Hill, based in Ashorne, with his wife Joan from the US in 2021.

Derek said: "It was so very kind of Bromson Hill Nursing Home to give me the beautiful painting of Chesterton Windmill. It was totally unexpected and I will treasure it."