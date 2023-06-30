The charity walk took place started on June 17 and lasted a week.

Walkers and boat crews completed a 100-mile circuit of the Warwickshire Ring canal network in a week to support a charity and its work in support of young people seriously injured through sport.

Walk4Matt 2023 started and finished in Rugby, with more than 50 supporters participating on a route through Nuneaton, Atherstone, Tamworth, Birmingham, Warwick and Leamington, following the towpaths on daily stages of up to 17 miles and guiding the boats through a total of 93 locks.

Some of the walkers with supporters at Hatton Flight. Photo supplied

England international rugby players Darren Garforth and Dean Richards were among the group, with their former Leicester Tigers colleagues Andy Key, Martin Whitcombe, Barry Evans and Ian ‘Dosser’ Smith also taking part with other Foundation supporters from across the country.

The event as raising money and awareness for the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Matt Hampson Foundation chairman Roy Jackson said: “We had a fantastic week.

"All of our walkers and boat crews did incredibly well and the host venues each evening were extremely welcoming and generous.

Former Leicester Tigers players Dean Richards and Martin Whitcombe with Foundation beneficiary Matt Grimes. Photo supplied

"I pass on the Foundation’s thanks to all of the sponsors and everyone who has shown their support.”

Alongside walkers who signed up for the whole week, there were individuals, families, friends and work colleagues who joined along the way, all raising funds through sponsorship for the Foundation.

Since his accident in 2005 during an England Under-21 rugby training session, Matt Hampson has battled hard to live as normal a life as possible.

Paralysed from the neck down and breathing via a ventilator, rather than lament what he’d lost, Matt instead decided to focus on the things he could still do and to ‘get busy living’.

He established the Matt Hampson Foundation to support others in rebuilding their lives after similar catastrophic injuries through sport and opened the Get Busy Living Centre in Leicestershire in 2018, providing expert physiotherapy, specialist personal training, mentoring and advice to help people with life-changing injuries to get busy living again.

Matt was awarded an OBE in 2021 for his incredible achievements.