Long Itchington Paralympian joins national relay that aims to bring people together in face of climate crisis

The relay runs until July 11.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST

A former Paralympic skiier from Long Itchington who competed for Team GB in two Winter Games joined Britain's biggest climate relay this week.

Running Out of Time is a call to action on climate.

Anna Turney and Rachel Shaw. Photo suppliedAnna Turney and Rachel Shaw. Photo supplied
Anna Turney and Rachel Shaw. Photo supplied
Runners, walkers, cyclists and other sportspeople are passing the baton over 366 stages from Ben Nevis on June 10, to the finish line by Big Ben on July 11.

On the way, the relay has been visiting schools, beauty spots and projects to tackle the climate crisis and preserve nature.

Anna, a promising snowboarder who was inspired to return to sport after an accident on the slopes left her paralysed from the waist down, says being part of the Champions for Earth athletes' movement “gives me confidence that we can make a difference, we can change.”

“I’m naturally quite optimistic. [Climate change] is scary, which is why we have to make a difference, but it is possible if we act now."

Anna Turney and Rachel Shaw with other Stage 223 relay participants. Photo suppliedAnna Turney and Rachel Shaw with other Stage 223 relay participants. Photo supplied
Anna Turney and Rachel Shaw with other Stage 223 relay participants. Photo supplied

She also said having young children, aged seven and two, and worrying for their future has also been a motivation.

Responding to this week's Climate Change Committee report, which showed the UK falling behind on the green transition, Anna said: "The government needs to implement Net Zero at the top level but we need to do that at our level as well.

"We need to look after flora and fauna, educate our children better. What I love about the relay is really celebrating what people are doing at local level".

When Anna was skiing competitively she said: “I decided to stop every day and look up at the mountains and see how big it all is. I connected with the mountains and the beauty of it - they helped me”.

Anna Turney on the dry ski slope at Ackers Adventure, with Running Out of Time support team members either side. Photo suppliedAnna Turney on the dry ski slope at Ackers Adventure, with Running Out of Time support team members either side. Photo supplied
Anna Turney on the dry ski slope at Ackers Adventure, with Running Out of Time support team members either side. Photo supplied

Other relay participants include Rachel Shaw, Leaving Care Team manager at Northamptonshire Children's Trust, who was was joined by nearly 30 care leavers aged 16 to 24 running through Northampton.

She later ran along the Grand Union Canal in Warwickshire.

Running out of Time co-founder Dan Thompson said: “There’s a lot of negativity and fear around climate change.

"What we wanted to do was to change the narrative to celebrate and highlight the sterling work already being carried on around the UK.

Stage 228 and 229 baton carrier Baljit Chohan (left), Anna Turney and Running Out of Time support team members. Photo suppliedStage 228 and 229 baton carrier Baljit Chohan (left), Anna Turney and Running Out of Time support team members. Photo supplied
Stage 228 and 229 baton carrier Baljit Chohan (left), Anna Turney and Running Out of Time support team members. Photo supplied

"The relay uses the power of sport to literally connect the many incredible projects taking place with an unbroken chain of participants.”

