England Rugby team sends message of support to Leamington father who has lost arm in motorcycle crash
England Rugby Players have sent an uplifting message of support to a Leamington father who recently lost his arm in a horrific motorcycle crash.
Lock Joe Launchbury asked prop forward Joe Marler to do a ‘get well soon’ video which features the squad – currently playing in The Rugby World Cup 2023 in France - on their team bus chanting the name of Daniel ‘Dan’ Fraser.
Dan suffered life changing injuries when he collided with a HGV while riding his motorcycle on Sunday August 13.
A crowdfunding page has been set up on the Gofundme website to support him and his family in his recovery.
The page, set up by Dan’s friend Adrian Lloyd-Brown, has raised almost £50,000 so far.
For more information visit https://shorturl.at/axHI6