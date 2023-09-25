England Rugby team sends message of support to Leamington father who has lost arm in motorcycle crash

Lock Joe Launchbury asked prop forward Joe Marler to do the ‘get well soon’ video which features the squad – currently playing in The Rugby World Cup 2023 in France on their team bus chanting the name of Dan Fraser

England Rugby Players have sent an uplifting message of support to a Leamington father who recently lost his arm in a horrific motorcycle crash.

Lock Joe Launchbury asked prop forward Joe Marler to do a ‘get well soon’ video which features the squad – currently playing in The Rugby World Cup 2023 in France - on their team bus chanting the name of Daniel ‘Dan’ Fraser.

Dan suffered life changing injuries when he collided with a HGV while riding his motorcycle on Sunday August 13.

A crowdfunding page has been set up on the Gofundme website to support him and his family in his recovery.

The page, set up by Dan’s friend Adrian Lloyd-Brown, has raised almost £50,000 so far.