Register
BREAKING
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport

England Rugby team sends message of support to Leamington father who has lost arm in motorcycle crash

Lock Joe Launchbury asked prop forward Joe Marler to do the ‘get well soon’ video which features the squad – currently playing in The Rugby World Cup 2023 in France on their team bus chanting the name of Dan Fraser
By Oliver Williams
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

England Rugby Players have sent an uplifting message of support to a Leamington father who recently lost his arm in a horrific motorcycle crash.

Lock Joe Launchbury asked prop forward Joe Marler to do a ‘get well soon’ video which features the squad – currently playing in The Rugby World Cup 2023 in France - on their team bus chanting the name of Daniel ‘Dan’ Fraser.

Dan suffered life changing injuries when he collided with a HGV while riding his motorcycle on Sunday August 13.

Most Popular
Read More
Property Focus: Take a look inside this property near Warwick which used to be b...

A crowdfunding page has been set up on the Gofundme website to support him and his family in his recovery.

The page, set up by Dan’s friend Adrian Lloyd-Brown, has raised almost £50,000 so far.

For more information visit https://shorturl.at/axHI6

Related topics:EnglandLeamingtonFranceHGV