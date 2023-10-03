Equine students from Moreton Morrell College showcase skills at national competition

This year’s event saw more than 500 entries across the two days.

Moreton Morrell College student Faith Penn competing with her horse Erwlas Jump for Gold. Photo by Samantha Chapman

Equine students recently showcased their skills as the British Eventing Horse Trials returned to a south Warwickshire college.

The competition which took place at Moreton Morrell College, part of WCG and Warwickshire College and University Centre, is an annual event in the British eventing calendar and sees riders compete across showjumping, dressage and cross country.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s event saw more than 500 entries across the two days and competition featured two British Olympians Oliver Townend, Kitty King and Mary King alongside three students from the college.

Level 3 Equine Management students Molly Morrison and Sophie Widern, and Faith Penn, who is studying for her BSc in Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation, all competed.

Faith, who only began eventing last year, came top out of 32 riders in the BE90 category alongside her horse Erwlas Jump for Gold.

Sophie and her horse Dodington, competing for the first time at Moreton Morrell, came fifth in the BE100 Open category, with Molly drawing on her two years of eventing experience to take home bronze in the BE90 Under 18 category with her horse Knockateemore Patch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the event is open to the general public, riders’ friends and families were lively spectators alongside the 100 volunteers and 20 staff and students working across the college site.

Molly, 17 from Towcester, said: “I have competed since I was 13 but only began eventing for the last two years when I arrived for my course at Moreton Morrell College.

“My studies have really complimented my eventing in enabling me to understand my horse better, both in and outside of competition, and I am delighted to end the season with a third place finish.”

Sophie, 17 from Wiltshire, said: “Although it was my first time competing at Moreton Morrell, it was great to compete in familiar grounds with a really well-run course.

“The theory element has been my favourite part of the Equine Management course so and I have learnt lot from my tutors that I can apply to my work in both the yard and the eventing arena.”

Faith, 19 from Solihull, said: “The event at Moreton Morrell was an amazing experience, I went into the competition hoping for a top placement but didn’t think I would have a shot at first place till my dressage score come through.

“I have always been involved with horses but it wasn’t till my current horse experienced some injuries in the last year, that I decided to increase my knowledge through completing the BSc in Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation.

“The course has been great so far in building up my knowledge, with the location also enabling me to enhance my yard experience in preparation for my future career.”