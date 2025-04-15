Eurovision festival and market returning to Leamington for a second year

The Eurovision festival and market will be returning to Leamington for a second year. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

The Eurovision festival and market will be returning to Leamington for a second year.

Market provider CJ’s Events Warwickshire is once again hosting the all-day community event at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington.

Last year saw 8,000 people turn out for the market in the day, with more than 2,000 Eurovision fans staying for the full show.

Organisers said this year’s event, which is due to take place on May 17, is set to be bigger.

Jamie Walker from CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “This is one of our favourite events. Alongside our normal markets, this is where we really get to celebrate our local community and host them for a day of fun.

"We are so excited to be welcoming you all once again.”

From 10am to 6pm the festival and market will take place featuring crafts, produce, food and drink and live entertainment.

Then from 6pm to midnight there will be street food and drink vendors and the showing of Eurovision on a big screen.

Attendees can bring their own deckchairs and picnic rugs.

Sponsoring this year’s event is Leamington design agency, PO’Sh Creative.

Jan Patalong, creative director of PO’Sh Creative said: “We attended last year’s event as a family and absolutely loved it, so as CJ’s Events’ design and marketing agency, we jumped at the chance to help them bring this celebration to life.

"Our agency motto is ‘Good Things Happen’, and what better way to make good things happen, than supporting an event that’s all about bringing our community together and having a great time while we’re at it. We’ll be there with flags and feather boas.”

PO’Sh Creative have designed an online scorecard, so that people can score each performance throughout the show.

People will also be able to compare their scores with others and at the end, everyone’s scores will be added together to see who gets Leamington’s twelve points.

People watching at home can also get involved and vote from home by going to the event website.

The Eurovision Festival is due to take place on May 17 from 10am to midnight.

For more information about the event go to: www.eurovision-leam.co.uk