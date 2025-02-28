Event in Leamington to commemorate those who died of Covid during pandemic

An event to mark the National Day of Reflection for the Covid-19 pandemic will take place in Leamington next weekend.

The chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Rob Margrave, will lead a quiet and simple ceremony on the steps of Leamington Town Hall on Sunday March 9 at 11am.

Members of thecommunity are invited to join him to reflect on shared experiences and to commemorate those who lost their lives during the

pandemic.

Leamington Town Hall. Photo by Mike Baker.

Cllr Margrave said: “Councillor Margrave commented: “It’s been five years since the start of the pandemic, but the impact it had is still very vivid for many.

"This is an opportunity for us to come together to remember everyone who was affected locally and also to remind ourselves of the resilience of our communities, the tireless work and sacrifice of our frontline workers and kindness of volunteers during difficult times."

The Royal Spa Centre be illuminated in blue as a symbol of remembrance on the day.