World record breaking mountaineer and Pride of Britain winner to give talk in Leamington in March

A world record breaking mountain climber who became the first double above-knee amputee to summit Mount Everest in 2023 will give a talk in Leamington in March.

Having completed yet another world first climb this weekend, Hari Budha Magar MBE will soon be heading back to the UK for his No Legs No Limits talk at the Royal Spa Centre on Wednesday March 26 as part of his UK Speakers from the Edge tour.

Hari, who is a Guinness World Record holder and Pride of Britain Award winner, added to his list of record breaking achievements last weekend (Saturday, 22nd February at around 3pm GMT) with a world first summit of the highest peak outside of Asia – Mount Aconcagua (6,960.8 m/ 22,837 ft) in Argentina.

He said: “No mountain is too small.

Hari Budha Magar during his world first climb of Mount Aconcagua. Credit: @ramirasamny @lifehappensoutdoors.

"Every mountain brings its own challenges, but for me these are amplified with my disability.

"Climbing mountains is a way to ‘making awareness of disability’ and show the world that despite my disability – anything is possible.

"It’s about having the right mindset and adapting to the world around us.

“It’s been a long and hard journey since losing my legs in Afghanistan.

"There have been some really dark times.

"Yet with support from family, friends, some incredible charities and communities and with a bucket load of grit and determination, I’ve had the chance to realise a childhood dream and make a real positive impact.

“Out of all of my achievements, helping others find their value and a place in this world, that’s been more rewarding than anything else.”

Hari is now aiming to climb the seven highest mountains on all seven continents.

Having now successfully summited five, he aims to climb the remaining two in Oceania and Antarctica in 2025 to achieve his goal by the end of this year.

If successful, Hari will break new boundaries in mountaineering as the first double above-knee amputee to complete the seven summits – a recognised feat only 500 people in history have ever achieved.

Originally from Nepal, Hari served for 15 years with the Royal Gurkha Rifles in the British Army. In 2010, he lost his legs in Afghanistan after stepping on an improvised explosive device.

Following this life-changing event, he found purpose on the mountains and made it his mission to make awareness of disability globally to change perceptions how they perceive themselves and how others perceive them.

His mountaineering journey started back in 2018 when he fought the Supreme Court to allow him to climb Everest.

He said: ““Everest was a great start, but it isn’t enough to show people once.

"You need to do it over and over to inspire real change.

"This is why I dedicated my life and made life time mission to making awareness of disability.

"The seven summits challenge is my chance to do some of that, in every corner of the world.”

Hari added: “I hope my climb will inspire others to climb their own mountains and conquer their dreams whatever that might be.”

To book a ticket for the Leamington event visit https://warwickdc.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173656555