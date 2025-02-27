An international professional tennis player is now coaching and holding tournaments for kids at a Leamington secondary school.

Sri Lankan player Janali Manamperi has joined Tennis Kids, an organisation dedicated to introducing children to tennis matchplay in Warwick and Leamington.

The 24-year-old is currently in the Sri Lankan team for the Billie Jean King Cup – the premier international team competition in women's tennis which was formerly known as the Federation Cup - and is due to play the next series of matches for her country in the event this summer.

Tennis Kids was set up by a team of tennis professionals with the aim of introducing children to playing matches against opponents of similar

Janali Manamperi. Picture supplied.

ability on smaller courts, using sponge balls, right up to full tennis, with ages from 4 to 15.

Janali said: “One of the things I get told often is why are there not more matches for children, particularly of lower age or ability.

"And parents don’t like waiting in the cold, or having to travel miles just to get their child playing matches.

“So we are introducing regular fun competitive tournaments ever at the indoor sports hall in Leamington, with all the games having umpires and

some fantastic prizes for the children.

“Whatever the standard or age, we will have a tournament or session for you.

"We are doing live draws on the day – children love that – and every child gets a minimum of two matches.

“If a child hasn’t played before we supply a racket and work on them getting to rally, so they can get playing matches as fast as possible.

“Because it’s by playing regular matches that children improve most quickly.

"If a child is already having lessons then our tournaments are perfect for them, or if they haven’t played before, our expert qualified coaches will help them on their tennis journey.”

The full tennis tournaments are played in Solihull on Sundays.

Sessions for all ages and abilities are now being held every week at the North Leamington School sports hall on Saturday mornings.

Anyone interested in Tennis Kids in Warwick and Leamington can visit www.tenniskids.co.uk