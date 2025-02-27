Rising Warwick golf star named finalist at England Golf Awards

George Cornall has been named a finalist in the Young Person of the Year category at the prestigious England Golf Awards 2025. Photo supplied

A rising golf star from Warwick has been named a finalist in the Young Person of the Year category at the prestigious England Golf Awards 2025.

The awards ceremony will take place on April 2 at Hilton Manchester Deansgate, where 12 winners will be celebrated for their contributions to golf across the country – and one of them on the shortlist is 18-year-old George Cornall.

He is now an ambassador for The Warwickshire in Leek Wootton and was recently offered a place as a PGA Trainee on the PGA Foundation Degree.

George, who was Junior Captain of Kenilworth Golf Club in 2024 and is now a PGA trainee, having secured a place on the PGA Foundation Degree Course from October, has shown resilience and dedication throughout his golfing journey and provides young golfers everywhere with a reminder of the importance of not giving up.

George is a registered golfer with the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) – as a child, he struggled with auditory sensory processing issues, leading to mental overload, extreme anxiety, and difficulties taking part in sport.

Despite this, George persevered and tried his hand at golf, where he excelled through one-to-one coaching and showed a real talent for the game.

Despite his talent, George often found the mental challenges and social interactions involved in on-course golf too much and often walked in after playing just a few holes.

By age nine, he was selected to represent his county, but turned down the opportunity, and it wasn’t until he turned 15 that he was even able to complete a full round of 18 holes.

George’s breakthrough came when he won his first-ever medal from the white tees, 20 more victories followed in the subsequent year.

His success in the Medal Cup, Order of Merit, and the Winter Series made him Kenilworth Golf Club’s most successful player that season, though his outstanding performances continued into the 2023/24 season, where he recorded the leading gross and net scores in the county at multiple junior open events.

Despite facing various challenges associated with his Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) diagnosis, George has used golf as a pathway to personal and professional growth.

His achievements have not only shaped his own journey but have also inspired others, with his story being displayed in his former school’s Special Educational Needs unit as a testament to George’s perseverance.

As a prospective PGA member and an ambassador for disabled golf, George is dedicated to making golf more inclusive.

He aims to use his experiences to help others overcome barriers in sport. In addition to his training, he is currently conducting new research linking neurological studies in autism to sports performance.

George said: “I hope my journey can inspire others to push through their own challenges and find success in sports.

“Golf has given me a purpose, and I want to help make the game more inclusive for everyone.”

The England Golf Awards received public nominations across 10 categories before a panel of 50 judges selected the finalists.

England Golf chief executive Jeremy Tomlinson said: “Everyone who was nominated should be proud of what they have achieved, and in what is a tough but ultimately rewarding task every year for our judging panels, we will welcome our remarkable finalists to Manchester in April to crown some of those outstanding achievements on what will no doubt be a night to remember.”