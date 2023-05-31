Event showcases Leamington’s video games industry for the next generation of ‘Silicon Spa’

An event showcasing Leamington’s video games industry has been heralded a success by organisers after it returned as a face-to-face event for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sell-out ‘Interactive Futures’ event, which was organised by Warwick District Council, Warwickshire County Council, and the Warwickshire Games Collective, was held earlier in May with an audience of hundreds of students, parents and local people.

The panel at the Interactive Future event. Photo supplied

Dozens of ‘Silicon Spa’ studios exhibited including Kwalee, Rebellion, Playground Games, Lively- A Keyword Studio, SEGA HARDlight, Ubisoft, Third Kind Games, Lab 42, Sumo Leamington, Secret Mode, RiVR and Soul Assembly.

There was also the opportunity speak with developers, artistic creatives and recruiters.

Chris McCarthy, head of recruitment at Third Kind Games, said: “From our perspective, it was great to see so many enthusiastic students, their parents and people looking to move into the industry at Interactive Futures.

"It further bolsters the work we are already doing alongside other local gaming studios in schools and colleges to engage students of all ages and backgrounds to understand the career options available to them within the industry.”

Cllr Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for economy, said: “The video games sector is a crucial part of the Warwickshire economy and offers incredibly rewarding careers due to the variety of opportunities and skills required which we need to showcase as a viable career option in order for us to support its continued growth.

“We are really fortunate that so many of the video games studios in our area got involved to make this year’s event a success and made it fun for anyone attending.”

Cllr Ella Billiald, Warwick District Council portfolio holder for arts and economy, added: “We are thrilled that in partnership with Warwickshire County Council and the local Games Studios, we have been able to provide a forum for students and people wanting to enter this dynamic and growing industry to meet in the heart of the ‘Silicon Spa’.

“Our sincere thanks go to the staff from the studios who gave up their time to be part of panels and to offer one to one support to students with portfolio and CV reviews.