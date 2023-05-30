Video: Peregrine chicks hatch at Leamington Town Hall - and there's a naming competition for them

Peregrines have been nesting in the town hall for the last few years.

Four peregrine chicks have hatched in Leamington – and a competition has been launched to name them.

Leamington's historic town hall is home to a pair of peregrine falcons and they have nested in a box provided in partnership with Warwick District Council.

One of the four peregrine chicks on one of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust's webcams. Photo from the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust's website

The Warwickshire Wildlife Trust provides webcams for the peregrines that are live 24/7 during the breeding season, so people can see all the activity from egg laying to feeding and fledging.

Until recently, the peregrine falcon was only found in the north and west of the UK. Yet, over the last couple of decades, it has been spreading south.

In recent years, it has found some unusual nest sites, including the Grade II listed Leamington Town Hall. These tall, urban structures replicate the precipitous cliff edges that peregrines would naturally nest on.

The nesting areas shows on one of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust's webcams. Photo from the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust's website

All four eggs were laid in March and all of them hatched towards the end of April.

The chicks have now been successfully ringed, and the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust is running a naming competition for the four birds.

The competition will launch on June 1 and all entries need to be in by 5pm on June 5.

Philippa Arnold, membership engagement officer, said: “We now have confirmation of the sex of the three chicks - three males and one female.

"We are pleased to launch the naming competition and look forward to everyone’s entries.”

To enter the naming suggestions, go to: www.warwickshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/peregrine-chick-naming-competition