Warwick social club teaming up with Leamington fundraiser for a charity quiz night

There will also be a raffle and Irish bingo.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th May 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:56 BST

A social club in Warwick is teaming up with a fundraiser from a Leamington supermarket to hold a charity quiz night.

On June 9, the Nelson club will be holding the event in aid of Together for Short Lives.

Darren from the Nelson Club with Alex Pearson, community champion at Morrisons in Leamington. Photo suppliedDarren from the Nelson Club with Alex Pearson, community champion at Morrisons in Leamington. Photo supplied
Darren from the Nelson Club with Alex Pearson, community champion at Morrisons in Leamington. Photo supplied
The charity supports children’s hospices around the country and the money raised on the night goes to Acorns in Worcester.

Darren, who works on the events at the Nelson Club, is partnering up with Morrisons community champion at Alex Pearson for the quiz night.

Darren said: “We are proud to support a charity which supports families and children with terminal and long term disability needs and the fact the money goes to a local children’s hospice, which people in our community have used is even better.

"To get a chance to work with Alex from Morrisons is also great and I know we will put on a great night for everyone.”

Alex added: “We are thrilled to have the support of Darren and the Nelson Club.

"The money raised will go directly to Acorns in Worcester and will support with the children and families who attend their.

"Morrisons have been partners of the charity since 2022.

"We will have the quiz as the main event but also a raffle and Irish bingo.

"We want to have as much fun possible to help us raise as much money as possible for the charity.”

Tickets are £3 per person and there can be teams of up to six people. The bar will be open during the event.

To book tickets go to: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/nelsonclubwarwick

