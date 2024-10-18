Ex-council leader frustrated by parking fees 'fudge' in the Warwick district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The lack of a plan behind Warwick District Council increasing parking charges has been criticised by its former leader.

Councillor Andrew Day (Bishop’s Tachbrook), who leads the district’s Conservative group, was left bemused by proposals to add 10p to most charges across the board.

The new prices form part of the council's budget setting for 2025-26 and if approved would kick in from April 1, 2025.

They represent a higher rate of increase to shorter stays with the council’s report saying it “has the effect of reducing the impact of the price increase the longer the customer stays”.

It was argued that this flies in the face of encouraging people to not drive in when spending all day in Warwick or Leamington and that “the cart-before-horse element of what is coming forward” shone a light on the council’s lack of a car parking strategy.

“We are not just talking about a financial perspective,” said Cllr Day.

“We all share an ambition to bring about net zero, including through transport, and to use our assets to achieve that yet we still don’t have a car parking pricing policy that reflects that.

“It is for good reason but we are still seeing car parking charges that are not yet coordinated with the county council, that are not addressing the forthcoming park and ride or how we are going to bring about modal shift in the way people travel.

“We have not addressed income streams for bicycle parks and, alarmingly, we are encouraging people to park all day by offering a lower level of increase for those car park users than short-term users at a time when we are hearing businesses screaming out to enable more parking for short-term use.

“The impact of not having a parking strategy and not being brave enough to challenge our net zero requirements in using our assets is seeing yet another fudge on our fees and charges.

“There is cross-party support for this – please can we get on with a more sensible car park charging regime.”

Councillor Will Roberts (Green, Leamington Willes), the district’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood, a role that encompasses off-street parking, said that a review and development of a strategy had been a long-standing priority.

“It has taken a bit longer to get to the place that we are at, we are very close to commissioning a consultant to come in to push this forward and we hope to have it in place for the middle of next year,” he said.

“We will be consulting everyone on it because it is such an important topic. It is not just about fees and charges, it is about all the other things you have mentioned – modal shift, net zero, making our car parks safe and not just for cars.”

Cllr Day again questioned the preferential rate for longer stays, adding: “That won’t make sense against your corporate strategy that you signed off – why are we doing that, even without the parking strategy?”

Cllr Roberts said comments from business groups such as BID Leamington had been considered and highlighted the 24-hour parking option and the freezing of 10 and 11-hour stays at long-stay sites to accommodate workers and daytrippers.

“We have looked at those things and measured them and I think what we have put in place is very fair,” he added.

“We have built on what we took on from the last administration.

"I am fairly happy with what we have at the moment but the car parking strategy is something which will hopefully answer a lot of these questions moving forward.”