Exhibition focusing on animals to open at Rugby museum

Great and Small: Crafted Creatures is set to open at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum this month. Photo supplied

An exhibition focusing on animals and creatures is set to open at museum in Rugby.

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum is set to host ‘Great and Small: Crafted Creatures’ which will feature more than 30 objects selected from the Crafts Council Collection.

The exhibition, which opens on June 21 – the day of Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's ‘Big Birthday Bash’, features creatures crafted from clay, wood, metal, glass and textiles.

The works have been created by crafters including: Richard Slee, Kate Malone, Susanna Heron, Howard Raybould, Sam Smith and Katherine Morling.

The exhibition also includes interpretation panels co-written by six to 11-year-olds, a children's Haiku poetry section, a colourful height chart where children can compare heights with creatures from the animal kingdom, and a range of other family-friendly activities throughout the gallery space.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and well-being, said: "We're delighted to have partnered with the Crafts Council to bring this fantastic touring exhibition to Rugby, which promises to introduce a new generation to the wonderful world of contemporary craft.

"Great and Small: Crafted Creatures has been specifically designed with children and families in mind, with interactive elements encouraging visitors to explore and engage with the exhibition, so it's a perfect destination for a school summer holiday outing."

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "Children will love exploring the menagerie of crafted creatures and animals on display in this exhibition, and the Big Birthday Bash is the perfect opportunity to be one of the first families to experience it."

The exhibition will run until September 6.