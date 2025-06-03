'We got married in Rugby for less than £300 back in 1995 - without even telling our families!'

A couple from Rugby, who got married for less than £300, have shared the story of their wedding day as they get ready to mark their 30th anniversary this year.

On Saturday December 16 1995, Carolyn and Anthony married in a civil ceremony at Rugby Register Office.

With just their children and two close friends in attendance – and no one else aware of their plans – the couple pulled off what might be one of Warwickshire’s most charmingly understated weddings.

Carolyn said: “We didn’t want a big event.

“It was my second wedding, and we were very laid-back. We hadn’t told anyone - not even our families.”

The couple arrived separately at the register office with their friends and children, who believed they were simply going for a pre-Christmas meal.

The two registrars kindly cut their lunch break short to host the service early and choosing Bryan Adams’ “Everything I Do (I Do It for You)” as the ceremony music.

A single card from the registrars remains a treasured keepsake.

After the ceremony, the group headed to a local village pub for lunch and champagne before surprising Anthony’s family with the big news later that evening at his mother’s birthday dinner.

Their entire wedding day, from ceremony to celebration, cost under £300 – an amount almost unthinkable by today’s standards.

Carolyn added: “I love the fact we had a simple service that we enjoyed and remember with great affection.”

Warwickshire Registration Service marking 30 years of licensed ceremony venues

Carolyn and Anthony’s story has been shared as part of Warwickshire County Council’s efforts to mark its registration service hitting 30 years of hosting licensed ceremony venues.

Since 1995, thousands of couples have had their wedding day and ceremonies across the county’s many venues including country homes, registration offices and hotels.

Warwickshire now has a range of licensed venues for weddings, civil partnerships, vow renewals, and naming ceremonies.

The first ever licensed venue ceremony in Warwickshire took place on August 4, 1995, at The Belfry in Atherstone, followed closely by a ceremony at Salford Hall in Stratford the next day.

Before this landmark change in the law, couples were only able to have a religious ceremony or marry in a register office.

As part of the 30th anniversary, the Registration Service has been inviting couples who were married in 1995 in the county to share their stories - like Carolyn and Anthony.

Bal Jacob, Warwickshire County Council’s director of workforce and local services said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate 30 years of licensed ceremony venues in Warwickshire.

"This anniversary is not only a reflection of how far we’ve come, but also a celebration of the countless personal stories and joyful moments that have taken place across the county.

"Our Registration Service is committed to creating opportunities for couples and their families to enjoy meaningful, personalised ceremonies that will be remembered for a lifetime.”

For more information about ceremonies or to get in touch about your wedding story call the team: 0300 555 0255 or go to: https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/7/contact-us