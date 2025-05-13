Warwickshire residents marking their 30th anniversary invited to share memories
Warwickshire Registration Service is also marking its 30th anniversary this year of licensed venues being available for couples to celebrate their special occasions across the county.
The team would like to speak with any couples who married in the county 30 years ago – especially in a licensed venue – and who would be happy for the service to share some of their memories, photos, or ceremony stories.
In return, Warwickshire Registration Service will be offering all participating couples the option of a free Renewal of Vows ceremony at one of Warwickshire’s five registration office ceremony rooms.
To share your 1995 ceremony memories with the Warwickshire Registration Service team, email: [email protected].
Rob Powell, executive director for resources at Warwickshire County Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for couples who legally married in the county in 1995 to share their stories and celebrate 30 years of marriage alongside Warwickshire Registration Service celebrating 30 years of licensed venues in Warwickshire.
“Our Registration Service team deliver outstanding personal service for couples to enjoy wonderful ceremony experiences across Warwickshire, and they look forward to hearing from 1995 couples about the memories of their special day”.
The first licensed venue ceremony in Warwickshire took place at The Belfry in Atherstone on August 4 1995, followed by a ceremony at Salford Hall in Stratford on August 5 1995.
Prior to licensed venues, residents would only be able to have a religious ceremony or a civil ceremony at a register office.