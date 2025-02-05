Exhibition highlighted talents of young designers at Leamington arts project

An exhibition has highlighted the talents of young designers at a Leamington arts project.

Leamington LAMP hosted the exhibition for Needs not Labels, a community arts project funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.

The project focused on developing practical fashion and textile skills, empowering autistic young people to create, repair, and customise clothing that meets their sensory and personal needs.

Throughout the project, participants explored techniques such as screen-printing, embroidery, crochet, and more, learning to design clothing that is both expressive and comfortable.

Photos from Leamington LAMP'S Need not Labels exhibition. Pictures supplied.

The exhibition celebrated their work.

It featured a live embroidery machine demonstration, where visitors could customise tote bags and t-shirts with bespoke designs.

Information boards were also on display, raising awareness about the sensory needs of autistic young people and encouraging a wider understanding of neurodivergent experiences.

With this first phase now complete, Leamington LAMP will begin a period of consultation with young people to determine the next steps for Needs not Labels.

The organisation is seeking funding to continue the project later this year, ensuring that more young people can benefit from creative skill-building and self-expression.

Speaking about the project, LAMP director Pip Burley said: “We are incredibly proud of the young people that have taken part in the first phase of this project, and very grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for providing funding.

The final exhibition was breath taking, and shows the determination and creativity of the remarkable young people that made it happen.”

Leamington LAMP is a local non-profit organisation that works primarily with neurodivergent young people, delivering education and community arts projects that centre their needs and voices.