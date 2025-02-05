Warwick charity founder diagnosed with disease the cause aims to tackle

The founder of a Warwick-based prostate cancer awareness charity is urging others to get tested after he was diagnosed with the disease.

Graham Fulford founded the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust (GFCT) in 2004 after losing a friend to prostate cancer following a late diagnosis.

Since then, his charity has facilitated more than 320,000 prostate (PSA) tests and helped discover more than 3,200 cancers.

But 77-year-old Graham, who received an MBE last year for his work, was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer following regular testing.

Graham Fulford. Picture supplied.

He said it has made his resolve to help others even stronger.

Graham said: “I consider myself one of the lucky ones.

"Many men don’t receive a diagnosis until it’s too late because of a lack of a national screening programme.

“While my own PSA has never been particularly high, I’ve always kept a regular eye on it.

"Following advice from my urologist I underwent a scan and biopsy which resulted in my diagnosis.

“I’ve been an advocate for PSA testing for 20 years and I am taking this as an opportunity to see things from the side of prostate cancer patients.

"It has also increased my resolve even further to encourage men over the age of 40 to check their risk of developing prostate cancer through a PSA test.”

One of Graham’s treatment options is pioneering high-intensity focused ultrasound focal therapy, which uses soundwaves to destroy cancer cells.

It is usually carried out in one day and sees an 80 per cent reduction in side effects like incontinence and impotence related to surgery or radiotherapy.

Graham said: "I’m a great supporter of this relatively new form of treatment.

"While it’s not suitable for all men, where it is, it has many benefits.

"These include reduction in harmful side effects and a quicker recovery time.”

However, current NHS funding means most prostate cancer patients are unable to receive the treatment.

Out of some 12,000 men who could benefit, only 1,000 are currently receiving Focal Therapy.

After extensively researching the treatment, Graham is now spearheading a groundbreaking initiative to make it available to as many men as possible.

He is currently raising funds to make Focal Therapy more widely available by providing equipment which can then be rented by hospitals.

Along with grants and a substantial personal investment, Graham is encouraging others to support the initiative through repayable loans to get the service off the ground.

A loan has also been provided by the charitable trust.

He added: “My diagnosis has just made me even more committed to making this groundbreaking treatment available to as many as possible who don’t have access to private medical care.

"As a charity we have formed GFCT Focal Therapy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust.

“Currently we are working to raise enough funds to acquire equipment which can then be rented to cash-strapped NHS hospitals and used by patients.

"It’s an exciting new business model which will enable hospitals to provide this new treatment option.

“Only 1,000 men are currently receiving this treatment, mostly in the south of the country.

"This is despite research showing some 12,000 could benefit from it.

"It’s a classic case of north and south divide, and we believe Focal Therapy should be available to all.”