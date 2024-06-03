Exhibition of art by Ukrainian refugees to take place at Leamington church this month
Our Home will be held at All Saints’ Parish Church in Victoria Terrace from Monday June 17 to Sunday June 23 from 10.30 to 5pm daily.
Libby Esler, director of Leamington arts organisation Artlab, ran ten workshops with 55 Ukrainian residents to create artworks which explore their memories and hopes in various art mediums.
The exhibition, taking place as part of the international Refugee Week event, explores the concept of home as a refuge, a feeling or a state of mind.
Libby said: “‘The workshops have been really successful, fostering creativity and expression whilst celebrating the universal themes of home and belonging.”
Our Home has been organised by David Clargo and Carole Sleight of Whittle Productions.
An Ukrainian-themed evening, including refreshments, music and a chance for people to meet the artists - will take place at the church on Monday June 17 from 5pm to 8pm.