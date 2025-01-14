Exhibition to celebrate the Lights of Leamington festival takes place next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A free exhibition to remember a former Leamington festival, which was said to have rivalled the Blackpool Illuminations, will be held in the town next month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Switched On Stories – The Exhibition tells the story of The Lights of Leamington, which took place at Jephson Gardens annually from 1951 to 1961.

The exhibition will take place at All Saints’ Church in Priory Terrace from Saturday February 8 to Sunday February 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Switched On Stories have been collecting and curating memories and mementoes from the original Lights of Leamington Festival.

Lights of Leamington Fountain (credit: Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum (WDC)

The event was said to rival the Blackpool Illuminations and drew crowds from across the Midlands and further afield.

The exhibition will tell stories that illuminate the joy and excitement of community coach trips to join the celebrations in town, cheeky ways to sneak into the gardens for free, to heart-warming personal recollections of a town emerging from post-war austerity, the exhibition captures for posterity memories of rainbow-lit trees, magical animal installations, spectacular skylines, music, dancing and flamboyant firework displays designed to lift the post-war spirts.

With funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Leamington-based events company Whittle Productions’ have held workshops and collated some personal recollections from those who attended the Lights of Leamington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storytellers from Lights of Leamington | Switched on Stories project – L-R: Reg Boucher, Pam Cowper, Jim Murphy, Christine Kenny, Maria Murphy, Val Steele, Wendy Shear, Dalbira Kaur Khaira, Anne-Marie Insley.

Company directors Carole Sleight and David Clargo said: ““It has been a privilege to hear such an incredible array of interesting and fascinating recollections about the lights festival and know that by documenting this project it will create a legacy and become part of the towns cultural and heritage narrative.

"Thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and to National Lottery players for making it all possible.”

.