Exhibition to celebrate the Lights of Leamington festival takes place next month
Switched On Stories – The Exhibition tells the story of The Lights of Leamington, which took place at Jephson Gardens annually from 1951 to 1961.
The exhibition will take place at All Saints’ Church in Priory Terrace from Saturday February 8 to Sunday February 23.
Switched On Stories have been collecting and curating memories and mementoes from the original Lights of Leamington Festival.
The event was said to rival the Blackpool Illuminations and drew crowds from across the Midlands and further afield.
The exhibition will tell stories that illuminate the joy and excitement of community coach trips to join the celebrations in town, cheeky ways to sneak into the gardens for free, to heart-warming personal recollections of a town emerging from post-war austerity, the exhibition captures for posterity memories of rainbow-lit trees, magical animal installations, spectacular skylines, music, dancing and flamboyant firework displays designed to lift the post-war spirts.
With funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Leamington-based events company Whittle Productions’ have held workshops and collated some personal recollections from those who attended the Lights of Leamington.
Company directors Carole Sleight and David Clargo said: ““It has been a privilege to hear such an incredible array of interesting and fascinating recollections about the lights festival and know that by documenting this project it will create a legacy and become part of the towns cultural and heritage narrative.
"Thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and to National Lottery players for making it all possible.”
