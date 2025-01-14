Have your say on the future of St Nicholas Park in Warwick in new survey

By Oliver Williams
Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 10:34 BST
Residents are being asked to have their say on what changes they would like to see to St Nicholas Park in Warwick in a new survey.

Works for the replacement paddling pool in St Nicholas Park are expected to start in early 2025 and, once complete, Warwick District Council (WDC) will focus on the park’s play area as the next investment.

The survey is available online at www.warwickdc.gov.uk/stnicssurvey and in hard copy format at the St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre or on request by calling 01926 456128.

The survey explores potential park improvements from 2025 and onwards.

St Nicholas Park in WarwickSt Nicholas Park in Warwick
Councillor Will Roberts, WDC’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “The ideas that we’re proposing are very exciting and I urge as many people as possible to take part in the survey, whether or not you are a regular user of the park.

"The information we gain will be used to shape future improvements and determine new equipment and facilities for this popular and much-loved park.”

