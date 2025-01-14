Have your say on the future of St Nicholas Park in Warwick in new survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents are being asked to have their say on what changes they would like to see to St Nicholas Park in Warwick in a new survey.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works for the replacement paddling pool in St Nicholas Park are expected to start in early 2025 and, once complete, Warwick District Council (WDC) will focus on the park’s play area as the next investment.

The survey is available online at www.warwickdc.gov.uk/stnicssurvey and in hard copy format at the St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre or on request by calling 01926 456128.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey explores potential park improvements from 2025 and onwards.

St Nicholas Park in Warwick

Councillor Will Roberts, WDC’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “The ideas that we’re proposing are very exciting and I urge as many people as possible to take part in the survey, whether or not you are a regular user of the park.

"The information we gain will be used to shape future improvements and determine new equipment and facilities for this popular and much-loved park.”