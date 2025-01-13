Race against time to unlock solar panels funding for Warwickshire leisure centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stratford District Council can ‘beat the clock’ to unlock funding for new solar panels at Shipston Leisure Centre, its leader has said.

The council has been awarded £135,000 from Sport England to install the panels as part of energy efficiency measures but some or all of the grant could be pulled if the job is not completed by the end of March.

With the tight timeframe, the district’s cabinet – the Liberal Democrat panel of councillors in charge of major service areas – was this week asked to allocate up to £170,000 worth of contingency funding to cover the bill in case funding gets pulled.

The job is expected to cost £152,000 overall with the council delving into its climate change reserve – a pot of money that is said to have been underutilised in the past – to make up the required £17,000 and foot the bill in the event of the grant being withdrawn.

Shipston Leisure Centre. Image courtesy of Google Maps

The centre has a 25-metre swimming pool, gym, changing facilities and lounge as well as backroom areas with 48 tonnes of carbon emitted each year through its electricity consumption – almost a quarter of its carbon footprint.

A report authored by Tony Perks, the deputy chief executive of Stratford District Council, read: "If necessary, financing the project in full can be justified based on the level of carbon that will be saved when compared with the investment necessary. “When a cost-benefit analysis of several decarbonisation projects from across the council’s estate was carried out, installing solar PV panels on Shipston Leisure Centre represented the best value for money.

“The project also has a relatively short payback period of 9.2 years. Therefore, this project has been identified as a priority action for the council’s decarbonisation agenda.”

Even so, the council’s leader, Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East) noted how work was due to start on a similarly funded project at Stratford Leisure Centre. “The notification of the grant came through rather late but because we already had the Stratford project underway, we are in a position to take advantage of this extra money,” she said.

“We need to be able to put in some money to realise the outcome and I am pleased we have been allocated the money.”

The funding was approved unanimously by the cabinet.