A new festive ale trail has been launched in Warwick, giving people the opportunity to explore the town’s pubs and bars and win prizes.

‘Warwick’s 14 Pubs of Christmas’ trail encourages people to tick off 14 venues, with a prize draw on December 22.

Locals and visitors can pick up either a card or beer mat from any of the participating venues, then get it stamped each time they visit any of the pubs or bars on the list.

Advertisement

The trail has been organised by Chris Proudfoot, landlord at the Old Fourpenny Shop Pub & Hotel, and Tim Maccabee, landlord at The Eagle. Photo shows Tim Maccabee with one of the event posters. Photo supplied

Advertisement

The trail can be completed across the festive season up until December 21.

Any drink – including non-alcoholic beverages – also count for a stamp.

Advertisement

Those who get all 14 stamps will be entered into a draw, with prizes ranging from a trip to Warwick races to brewery selection boxes.

Prizes will be available to collect on December 22/23.

Advertisement

Here’s a list of the venues taking part:

~ Cape of Good Hope

Advertisement

~ The Eagle

~ The Fourpenny Shop Pub & Hotel

Advertisement

~ The Old Coffee Tavern

~ The Oak

Advertisement

~ The Globe

~ The Wild Boar

Advertisement

~ The Tilted Wig

~ The Roebuck

Advertisement

~ The Rose & Crown

~ Ronnie’s Bar

Advertisement

~ The Old Post Office

~ Warwick Real Ale

Advertisement

~ The King’s Head

The trail has been organised by Chris Proudfoot, landlord at the Old Fourpenny Shop Pub & Hotel, and Tim Maccabee, landlord at The Eagle.

Advertisement

Chris said: “Warwick has a brilliant range of pubs and bars, and while the festive season is usually a busy time, we’re keen to show off exactly how many great places we have for a drink all year round.

“Warwick’s 14 pubs of Christmas is a bit of fun that people can get involved in over the next few weeks and visit some of their favourite watering holes as well as some new places they’ve never been to before.

Advertisement

"We actually originally planned to have 12 Pubs of Christmas to echo the 12 Days of Christmas, but everyone loved the idea so much we expanded it to get as many people involved as possible.

“We’re hoping this initial idea will lead to bigger things in 2023 including a more formal Ale Trail and maybe a venue guide.”

Advertisement