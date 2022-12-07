Leamington's Morrisons teaming up with night shelter to help support those in need

The team at the Morrisons store in Leamington are teaming up with the LWS Night Shelter this year for their ‘giving tree’.

The ‘giving tree’ was introduced into the store last year when it was supporting the Chase Meadow Community Centre.

Jo, the community centre manager, said: "It was such a success and we were able to support people in need during the year due to the kind donations through the tree."

Advertisement

Alex Pearson with more of the team from Morrisons along with Susan and LWS Night Shelter volunteers. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Last year, Morrisons customers raised £1,200 for the centre and this year the tree will be raising money for the shelter located in Saint Johns community hall.

The team of volunteers support homeless and vulnerable people all year round and they open up for a hot meal every Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as giving out food parcels.

Advertisement

Susan Rutherford, one of the team who helps run the shelter, said: "We are based in Leamington and support a lot of people with hot meals.

"We are looking at opening up our sleeping scheme so people can sleep in a warm dry place rather than sleeping rough.

Advertisement

"All the money raised from the tree will support us in purchasing items for our food parcels and cooking meals.

“We are so honoured that Morrisons has chosen us to raise money and cannot wait to see what is raised for us."

Advertisement

Morrisons giving tree is located at the front of the store with baubles marked as £1, £2 or £5 and all the money raised will go directly to the charity to then purchase what they need to support the clients who use the services.

Alex Pearson, the Morrisons community champion in Leamington, said: "We had such a great result with over £1,000 raised to support Chase Meadow Community Centres food bank and it just shows we have the best community and the kindness of shoppers who always want to support our community projects and our fundraising efforts.

Advertisement

“We do so much work with LWS during the year and I cannot wait to see what our amazing customers donate to the giving tree and to see how much they raise to support them.”