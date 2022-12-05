A fundraiser from Morrisons in Leamington put her best foot forward to help raise money for a Warwick-based charity last week.

On December 1, Alex Pearson, the community champion at Morrison Leamington, took on a 17-mile walking challenge for Evelyn's Gift.

Evelyn's Gift was set up in memory of seven-year-old Evelyn Smith, who died unexpectedly in 2013. Evelyn's mum set it up to bring kindness and to support charities in need.

The walking team with their welcoming party at Warwick Castle. Photo supplied

The event took place on what the charity has christened ‘Be Happy Day’ – which is Evelyn’s Birthday – and Alex walked 17 miles, as it would have been Evelyn’s 17th birthday.

Alex took on a similar challenge last year for the charity, where she walked 16 miles.

Starting at Kenilworth Castle, the deputy mayor of Kenilworth Pippa Austin, set off the team of Alex with her dogs Archie and Chester, Trevor (Evelyn's dad) and Stuart Potts.

The team then walked to Warwick cemetery, laid flowers on Evelyn's grave and then walked to Morrisons in Leamington, where the Mayor of Leamington Nick Wilkins, was waiting for them.

The walking team with the Warwick Mayor Parminder Birdi Singh, Deputy Warwick Mayor Noel Butler, Kenilworth Mayor Sam Louden-Cooke and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham and the trustees of Evelyn's gift. Photo supplied

The team walked past Evelyn's school – Coten End Primary – and they went to St Mary's Church, where Helen Smith lit 43 candles for children who have died.

After doing a lap of Warwick Racecourse, they walked to Warwick Castle to meet the Warwick Mayor Parminder Birdi Singh, Deputy Warwick Mayor Noel Butler, Kenilworth Mayor Sam Louden-Cooke and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham and the trustees of Evelyn's Gift.

Alex also organised getting all the charities Helen has worked with to be in the courtyard for their arrival, includinfg; Safeline, Shine a Light, Social Services, Norma and Molly Olly's.

Alex said: "We are so thrilled to have done it again and organised a longer route. We couldn't have made this possible without the support of Warwick and Kenilworth Castles.

The walking team with their welcoming party at Morrisons in Leamington. Photo supplied

"Doing this walk on Evelyn's birthday and Be Happy Day is something that is special and I do it because this is a small charity and it does a lot of good for the charities we work with such as LWS Night shelter and Safeline.

“Seeing the children at Coten End waving flags and clapping and seeing the candles lit at St Mary's Church was just heart-warming and made me realise the importance of Be Happy Day and the charity.

"I was also blown away with the kindness of the Castle. I initially asked to do the walk around the courtyard to get the last bit of miles but they asked if I would like to turn the lights on.

"A huge thank you to all the mayors and deputy mayors and the High Sheriff who all came out in the cold weather to support us and to everyone who has donated so far.”

The Deputy Mayor of Kenilworth Pippa Austin with Alex Pearson and her dogs Archie and Chester, Trevor and Helen (Evelyn's parents) and Stuart Potts. Photo supplied

Helen said: "Alex's walk has helped us to do something really positive in Evelyn's memory, bringing together many people from our community.

"We are a small charity with very few running costs, so our funds are used to provide support, directly where it is needed. Thank you to Alex, Stuart, Archie and Chester, for walking for Be Happy Day."

So far Alex has raised more than £550 for the charity. To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/be-happy-17-mile-walk

