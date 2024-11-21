Extra security to be put in place at former council HQ in Leamington to prevent break-ins and antisocial behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extra security measures are being put in place at Warwick District Council’s former Riverside House headquarters in Leamington to prevent break-ins and antisocial behaviour at the building.

Warwick District Council (WDC) vacated the building in March and has since been working with proposed new site owners Homes England on plans for residential development and the creation of a new riverside park.

While an application for outline planning permission is being sought, and with winter approaching, the additional security measures are being put in place in the coming days.

These will include the installation of metal screens to the windows and doors.

Councillor Ian Davison, WDC’s leader, said: “The regeneration of this site for affordable and energy efficient homes remains centre to our future plans in partnership with Homes England.

“However, in the meantime it’s important that we protect the area against possible damage and vandalism whist this important process takes place”.

The first of the plans will go to WDC’s planning committee in early 2025.