Extreme heat warning for Warwickshire this coming weekend

The Met Office has put out a warning about extreme heat across Warwickshire on Sunday (July 17).

Temperatures are expected to soar to as high as 32C and an amber warning has been issued.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means “some exceptionally high temperatures are possible and could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure”.

Image from www.metoffice.gov.uk

The Met Office has said: "Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

"Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only - seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

“Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required.

“Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to increased risk of water safety incidents

“Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays."

Across the UK, temperatures are expected to climb to 34C on Monday (July 18).

The extreme heat warning has only been issued twice before.

Level three heat-health alerts, which are separate to the amber alert, are in place across the south, the Midlands and eastern parts of England.

The Met Office is advising people to stay indoors where possible and to drink plenty of fluid to cope with the heat.