Families invited to Disney themed quiz night in Leamington in aid of Warwick children's charity

Families are being invited to don their thinking caps for a quiz night in Leamington in aid of a Warwick-based children’s charity.

The event on May 31, hosted by Enchanted Tea Room in Leamington, will include a Disney-themed quiz as well as the chance to meet and greet favourite princesses – all in aid of Molly Ollys.

The charity was established in 2011 by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

It works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing as well as providing wishes and donating therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

The award-winning Enchanted Tea Room hosts family-friendly events in fairytale and princess-themed party and pamper rooms in Bath Street.

Owner Kelly Iles, said: “At Enchanted we grant free wishes for any child that needs us and these have included hundreds of children locally and across the UK, from a child wishing to meet their favourite princess to end-of-life goodbye parties and zoom calls to hospitals.

“We have also granted many local children their final wishes with a full princess funeral escort and singing them their favourite songs as we know how important these moments are to families.

“Working alongside Molly Ollys, who grant so many wishes, we realise the importance of them and creating the perfect memories for families.

"It is a charity that always inspires us in everything they do so supporting them in fundraising is essential to keep granting wishes for those children and families who need them most.”

The event starts at 5.30pm and tickets, which are £10 per person, are available by emailing: [email protected] or calling 01926 698735.

Rachel Ollerenshaw added: “Molly Ollys are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the family quiz night at Enchanted Tearooms.