The heart warming story of Baloo the happy rescued dog and Skippy the Leamington llama

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The curious case of a dog and his attachment to a cuddly llama which he saw in a skip in Leamington has gone viral and helped to support the charity which cared for him after he was rescued from the streets of Romania

Baloo had seen the cuddly toy during a walk with his owner Michelle Machin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle then put out an appeal on Facebook to contact the owner who was more than happy for Baloo and Michelle to take the llama, now named Skippy, home as a toy for Baloo.

Baloo and Skippy.

Michelle later posted photos and videos on social media and set up sccounts on Facebook and Instagram under the name @apawfectadventure to show how delighted Baloo was with having Skippy to play with.

This all turned out to be so popular that she Michelle was contacted by the BBC to be interviewed about the feel good story

Michelle said: “I thought it would be a great opportunity to talk about the charity I rescued Baloo from as it is a fantastic charity - Sadie's Dog Rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baloo and Skippy

“Baloo is my second rescue - I have Ghita too who is also from Romania but from a charity that no longer exists - and I've decide from there to help promote and raise funds for Sadie’s and other rescue charities where possible.

"Some people have said I should write a book about Baloo and Skippy's adventures so I'm potentially looking to write a children's story with proceeds going to charity, but we shall see.

"It was so heart warming receiving people's messages about how much it had cheered them up, it was the lift they needed that day, it was nice to have a little love amid all the doom and gloom these days .