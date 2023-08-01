Family and friends of former Warwickshire and Leicester Tigers rugby player raise £10k for cause close to their hearts

He was diagnosed with metastatic kidney cancer in January 2023

Family and friends of a rugby player who played for teams in Warwickshire, the Leicester Tigers and England Colts have raised more than £10,000 for a cause close to their hearts.

Peter Gray, who is 59 and lives in Ashow, had a long rugby career playing for Stratford, Rugby Lions and Leamington Moorefields, as well as periods at Leicester Tigers and England Colts. At 6ft 6in tall, in a rugby line out, Peter always won the ball, gaining the nickname Ladder.

Peter Gray with his children and his wife Diane. Photo supplied

Peter has metastatic kidney cancer and disablement caused by a spinal cord tumour.

Diane Gray, Peter’s wife said: “Peter was diagnosed in January 2023 and is undergoing palliative immunotherapy treatment at UHCW.

“Due to one of the tumours being on the spine, Peter had surgery and is mostly in a wheelchair to get about.”

In June, 19 members of Peter Gray’s family and friends, ran the 5k Race for Life at Stoneleigh Park.

Peter’s children Isabelle, Harriet, Harriet and Edward were among those taking part in the race, with Edward coming first against all competitors on the day.

His eldest son Charlie, who lives in Sydney, also did a 10k run out in Australia – making it a total of 20 runners taking part in events under the group name ‘Ladder’s Gang’.

Ladder’s Gang have now raised more than £10,800 for Cancer Research – there is also more than £2,000 in Gift Aid on the online fundraising page – taking the total to more than £12,000.

Diane added: “The event has meant so much to us, it is unbelievable how friends and family have rallied to raise such a phenomenal amount.

"It was such an emotional day, watching everyone come over the finishing line with so much pride, smiles and tears.

Peter was a very successful rugby player with spells at Stratford upon Avon, Rugby Lions and Leicester Tigers before settling into a long career at Leamington Moorefields Rugby Club.

"As an active and strong rugby player, this illness has impacted tragically for Peter and the family, so donations to help research and prevent this disease are much appreciated.”