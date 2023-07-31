Rugby coach from Kineton taking on 24-hour track race for his friend’s three-year-old daughter

A rugby coach from Kineton is taking on a gruelling 24-hour track race to raise funds for a friend’s daughter who has cerebral palsy.

Izzy Blay, aged three, from Southam, was diagnosed with a form of cerebral palsy aged eight months when her parents and medics noticed that she was not using her right arm.

Photo supplied

Following an MRI, she was diagnosed with right-sided hemiplegia, which means she suffered a brain bleed which damaged the side of the brain which controls movement on her right side.

She suffers from stiffness and lack of control on her right side and often wears a hand and leg splint. She often falls over as her balance isn’t good and she is easily tired. As she grows the tightness becomes more pronounced and movement more difficult. Occupational Therapy for the condition available on the NHS is limited.

Jon Vermont, 32, who coaches the Oxford Quins and teaches at Magdalen College School, hopes to run 100 miles over August 5 and 6 during the Bannister Series 24 Hour Track Race at the Roger Bannister running track, where the famous athlete first ran the four-minute mile.

Jon met Izzy’s father Matt, 35, a sales manager, when they both worked at Wasps Rugby Club and the two men, who have daughters of similar ages who now attend the same nursery, became friends.

Photo supplied

Jon, who has set himself a fundraising target of £5,000, said: "I wanted to run the race for a particular person rather than a general charity, so am delighted to be raising fund for therapies for Izzy.

“Her parents are hoping to take her for three weeks of constraint-induced movement therapy (CIMT) therapy in November which I believe will cost £4,400, so I would be delighted to be able to cover that for them.

“The furthest I’ve run so far is a marathon – so this will be a big challenge for me – but some people are sponsoring me by the mile which will help keep me going.”

Izzy’s dad Matt said: “Izzy has had this therapy before and it was really helpful. She was able to move more comfortably and work on her fine motor skills such as a pincer movement with her hand.

"There will also be ongoing therapy to help Izzy enjoy the best range of movement possible as she grows.’

“She’s a typical little girl who loves reading, singing, swimming and soft play. Like any parents, all we want is the best for her.

"We feel incredibly touched that Jon has decided to raise money for Izzy and the Tree of Hope, it is an amazing challenge and we will be cheering him on to achieve his goal.”

The family is being supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope which helps families fundraise for children with healthcare needs, where the NHS can’t support and provides charity status to benefit from gift aid, corporate support whilst also providing donor reassurance.

Gill Gibb, Tree of Hope CEO added: “We wish the Jon all the best with his impressive challenges and the family with their ongoing fundraising for Izzy.”