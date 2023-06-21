Family music festival including Ibiza DJ set to take place in Leamington in July

Good Times Festival will take place at Mill Gardens on Saturday July 8 from noon to 8pm.

A family music festival featuring artists from in and around Leamington and a Ibiza DJ set will take place in the town centre next month.

There will also be free activities for children and food and drinks stalls.

A poster for the event. Image supplied.

Kate Livingston, who is also the festival director of Art in the Park and Moonlit cinema, said: “The festival has been a huge success for the last few years, and this year we have made the day even bigger and better.

"This year we have extended the day to include a Ibiza Dj set with local Dj Andy Saunders.

"We have also collaborated with some brilliant local activity providers.

The Good Times Festival. Photo supplied.

"Just Camps Warwick will be bringing NERF Battels and a football competition.

"ARTLAB will be bring free environmental crafts and workshops.

We have local food vendors, drink vendors and an incredible line up.

"The idea is families can sit back relax, enjoy the food and drink while their children enjoy the free activities in the safety of the enclosed park.”

The Good Times Festival. Photo supplied.

"Leamington has many wonderful exciting events and I’m so happy, as a local, to still be bringing these fun-filled days to the town.

"A lot of the outside events use suppliers from out side the area. We are passionate about working with local suppliers, vendors, and performers from the midlands.”

Tickets can be found online here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/609638002677

Under 5s go free, and adult tickets are £18.