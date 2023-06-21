Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Green light for plans to turn Leamington town hall into creative hub

The £1.74 million project will open up rooms for use by the creative sector, adding to the rooms already rented out for general hire and small events.
By Andy Mitchell
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:57 BST

Renovations needed to turn Leamington’s town hall into a creative hub have been granted planning consent.

Warwick District Council planners had to run proposals by councillors on its planning committee because it is the authority’s building.

The work on the iconic Grade II-listed 19th century town centre showpiece also required listed building consent with both permissions granted unanimously by the panel of elected members.

Most Popular
Leamington Town Hall. Photo by Mike Baker.Leamington Town Hall. Photo by Mike Baker.
Leamington Town Hall. Photo by Mike Baker.

The £1.74 million project will open up rooms for use by the creative sector, adding to the rooms already rented out for general hire and small events.

Planning officer Lucy Hammond detailed how a two-storey extension at the back of the town hall, which is not an original feature and thought to have been added in the 1950s, will be demolished and replaced to offer upgraded toilet facilities and a new lift.

It will also include improved access from the rear to accommodate “larger numbers of people as well as disabled access”, although two windows will be obscured and there will be three parking spaces lost, leaving only five.

From the outside, the main change that will be seen relates to the temporary steps and ramp at the front.

Temporary provision was installed “in the 1990s” with the old stone steps set to be restored or replaced as well as another two being added. The accessible ramp will be made of stone with iron handrails.

The council’s report says that “if hidden original stone steps to the front entrance are revealed they should be retained in-situ.

"If these are deemed to be beyond repair, the steps should be recorded and suitable replacement steps agreed with the conservation officer” to safeguard “matters of historical importance”.

Read More
Leamington boxer Matty Harris to fight live on international TV again

Ms Hammond added that any changes inside the town hall would be sympathetic to the building’s history.

“In the grand context of things, they are quite minimal in scale and nature,” she said

“What is not proposed is ripping out internal features or pulling down internal walls which are of historic merit, they are a minor extent of works necessary to facilitate the reconfiguration of the space and how the rooms will be used.”

Councillor Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, Kenilworth St John’s) said: “The proposals here, in terms of access for disabled users, have to be welcomed and if it makes the building more usable as a creative hub that is a good thing.”

Related topics:LeamingtonWarwick District CouncilGrade II