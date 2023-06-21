The £1.74 million project will open up rooms for use by the creative sector, adding to the rooms already rented out for general hire and small events.

Renovations needed to turn Leamington’s town hall into a creative hub have been granted planning consent.

Warwick District Council planners had to run proposals by councillors on its planning committee because it is the authority’s building.

The work on the iconic Grade II-listed 19th century town centre showpiece also required listed building consent with both permissions granted unanimously by the panel of elected members.

Leamington Town Hall. Photo by Mike Baker.

The £1.74 million project will open up rooms for use by the creative sector, adding to the rooms already rented out for general hire and small events.

Planning officer Lucy Hammond detailed how a two-storey extension at the back of the town hall, which is not an original feature and thought to have been added in the 1950s, will be demolished and replaced to offer upgraded toilet facilities and a new lift.

It will also include improved access from the rear to accommodate “larger numbers of people as well as disabled access”, although two windows will be obscured and there will be three parking spaces lost, leaving only five.

From the outside, the main change that will be seen relates to the temporary steps and ramp at the front.

Temporary provision was installed “in the 1990s” with the old stone steps set to be restored or replaced as well as another two being added. The accessible ramp will be made of stone with iron handrails.

The council’s report says that “if hidden original stone steps to the front entrance are revealed they should be retained in-situ.

"If these are deemed to be beyond repair, the steps should be recorded and suitable replacement steps agreed with the conservation officer” to safeguard “matters of historical importance”.

Ms Hammond added that any changes inside the town hall would be sympathetic to the building’s history.

“In the grand context of things, they are quite minimal in scale and nature,” she said

“What is not proposed is ripping out internal features or pulling down internal walls which are of historic merit, they are a minor extent of works necessary to facilitate the reconfiguration of the space and how the rooms will be used.”