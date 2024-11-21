Family owned garage in Warwick hosting drop off point for charity 'Cash For Kids' Christmas appeal

By Nicki Duffy
Published 21st Nov 2024, 14:18 GMT
A family-run business in Warwick is hosting a drop off point for toys and donations for a charity Christmas appeal.

Every year VTS Automotive, which is in Millers Road, supports a local charity.

Over the years, the business has taken part in the Norton Lindsay Tractor run, donated to many fundraisers for the neighbouring Warwick Hospital and are sponsors for the Warwick Town Christmas lights.

Family-run business VTS Automotive in Warwick is hosting a drop off point for toys and donations for a charity Christmas appeal. Photo suppliedFamily-run business VTS Automotive in Warwick is hosting a drop off point for toys and donations for a charity Christmas appeal. Photo supplied
Family-run business VTS Automotive in Warwick is hosting a drop off point for toys and donations for a charity Christmas appeal. Photo supplied

The vehicle repair shop is now a central drop off point for the charity 'Cash For Kids - Mission Christmas'.

As advertised locally on Hits Radio, this charity is dedicated to donating as many toys and gifts to children in the West Midlands area living in poverty as possible.

VTS is accepting new and unopened toys and gifts in its original packaging, which can be dropped off Monday to Friday between 8am and 5.30pm.

Members of the community can also donate cash online and read about the charity at: www.cashforkids.org.uk/mission

All donations must be received by December 18.

B&M Bargains stores are also accepting donations for this charity.

