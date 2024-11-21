Family owned garage in Warwick hosting drop off point for charity 'Cash For Kids' Christmas appeal
Every year VTS Automotive, which is in Millers Road, supports a local charity.
Over the years, the business has taken part in the Norton Lindsay Tractor run, donated to many fundraisers for the neighbouring Warwick Hospital and are sponsors for the Warwick Town Christmas lights.
The vehicle repair shop is now a central drop off point for the charity 'Cash For Kids - Mission Christmas'.
As advertised locally on Hits Radio, this charity is dedicated to donating as many toys and gifts to children in the West Midlands area living in poverty as possible.
VTS is accepting new and unopened toys and gifts in its original packaging, which can be dropped off Monday to Friday between 8am and 5.30pm.
Members of the community can also donate cash online and read about the charity at: www.cashforkids.org.uk/mission
All donations must be received by December 18.