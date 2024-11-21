Warwickshire residents and businesses invited to donate Christmas presents for vulnerable children
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Members of the public, local businesses and Warwickshire County Council staff have shown their generosity over the years in donating to the annual gift collection which provides a little bit of joy to vulnerable families and care experienced youngsters on Christmas day.
Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children and families said: “Our Christmas gift collection makes a positive impact on the lives of the children and families the county council is supporting across the county.
“We appreciate there are so many deserving and good causes, particularly at this time of year, and we are aware that cost of living pressures once again hang heavy this winter but we want to thank residents, council colleagues and museum visitors for their continued generosity and support of this annual appeal as we look to create a child-friendly Christmas”
Christmas gifts can be dropped into:
- Market Hall Museum in Warwick, by Saturday November 30
- Kings House in Bedworth, by Monday December 2
- Eliot Park Innovation Centre in Nuneaton, by Monday December 2
- For large joint or corporate donations please do get in touch with [email protected] so the team can support with making arrangements.
Gifts must be new, unwrapped and suitable for ages 0 to 18.
Anyone stuck for ideas may want to consider the following options:
• 0 to three years old: Soft toys, dolls, teddy bears, puzzles, bath toys
• three to five years: Dolls and action figures, cars, tractors, lorries, story books, DVDs and CDs, arts and crafts, puzzles
• five to nine years old: Board games, age related toys and dolls/action figures, arts and crafts, CDs & family friendly DVDs, books, puzzles, hair accessories, wordsearch, clothing
• nine to 12 years old: Games and toys, arts and crafts, DVDs, books, clothing, hair accessories, gloves, scarves, hats, puzzles
• 13 to 18 (and up to 25) years old: Gift vouchers (Amazon), books, make-up, perfume, aftershave, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), clothing and hair accessories
Donations of items such as boxes of chocolates, selection boxes, wrapping paper and giftbags would be more than welcome at the drop-off locations.