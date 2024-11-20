Leamington man's legacy is beautiful stained glass windows in Warwickshire churches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The celebration of the life of a Leamington man who designed, made and installed beautiful stained glass windows for four churches in Warwickshire will take place next weekend.

Roger Sargent died aged 80 recently but his legacy will live on through the windows at St Margaret’s Church in Hunningham, St Gregory’s Church in Offchurch, St Michael’s and All Angels in Claverdon and the Abbey Church of St Mary the Virgin in Nuneaton.

Having begun his working life in the electronics industry, he quickly decided that this was was not for him.

He had been actively involved as a volunteer in a charity providing support for Immigrant families in Northampton and, committed to equality and social justice, he was drawn to work in the social care sector.

Roger Sargent. Right: Roger working on the Offchurch window. Left: preparing the stonework.

His social work career spanned two local authorities - East Sussex and Coventry City Council, where he rose through the ranks to become assistant director, responsible for services for older people.

He also led the implementation of community care legislation in Coventry in the late 1990s.

His love of stained glass stemmed from the early years working in Coventry, when he would spend lunch breaks in Coventry Cathedral captivated by the play of light through the Baptistry window, designed by John Piper.

He was particularly drawn to modern stained glass, which is less opaque and allows light and colour to shine into the church space.

Roger Sergant's stained glass windows. Top L-R: St Michael and All Angels Church, Claverdon and St Margaret's Church Hunningham. Bottom L-R: Abbey Church of St Mary the Virgin in Nuneaton and St Gregory's church in Offchurch.

He took early retirement from the council abnd decided to explore further the world of stained glass signing up for three years of training at Bristol School of Art, qualifying with an HND in Architectural Stained Glass in 1997.

Commissions soon came in - a number of churches were looking for ways to commemorate the new Millennium, and the installation of a new stained glass window became a popular choice.

Designs were developed around a theme given by the church, or private client.

Roger would typically draft out two or three designs interpreting the theme, often incorporating text or local imagery to give greater personal meaning.

His designs typically included glass etched with acid to create his distinctive style, with shading and gradations of colour.

The Offchurch window was particularly personal for him.

He said at the time: “One of the exciting, but scary, things about working as I do is that the windows seem to have a life of their own.

"They evolve, and my ideas about them evolve during the making.

"When I first installed the window, I was struck by the clarity with which the outside world can be seen from within the church, and I realised just how symbolic the transparency is - a sort of metaphor for truth.

"The outside world and inner world are influenced by each other, and the spirit of truth is everywhere, not just contained within the church.”

In 2014, Roger suffered a series of devastating strokes which robbed him of his sight and brought his work as a craftsman to an end.

He faced the subsequent nine years with huge fortitude, patience and good humour.

He died peacefully at home, after a short illness, on October 12.

He is survived by his wife Kate.

There will be a service to celebrate his life and legacy at St Gregory’s Church, Offchurch, on Saturday December 7 from 2pm.

All are welcome.