Family pay tribute to Harbury man who died after road crash

The family of a Harbury man who died after a road crash in Scotland recently have paid tribute to his happy and kind nature.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Humphreys, 62, died after a crash between a lorry and a van on the A90 near Laurencekirk at around 10.20am on Wednesday February 12.

He was the passenger in the van and died at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing the tragic news with villagers on Facebook a few days later, his niece Emily Davis said: “Neil was a proud father and grandfather, a wonderful brother, a loving uncle, a cherished cousin, and an incredible friend to so many.

Neil Humphreys. Photo used with permission from his family.

"He was kind, full of laughter, and always ready with a quip that made us smile.

"He loved being part of every gathering and was a huge presence in our lives, especially at Harbury Fields Farm.

“His quick wit and cheeky humor will forever be missed, and life will never be the same without him.

"We loved him so so much.

Neil Humphreys. Photo used with permission from his family.

“We will share funeral details here in due course.

“Please hold your loved ones a little closer for us today."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the incident, the driver of the van, a 43-year-old man and the driver of the lorry, a 52-year-old man, were both taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for around 12 hours while investigations were carried out.

Officers are continuing their appeal for information and are looking to speak to any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage who are yet to come forward.