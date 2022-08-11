Family-run Warwickshire cidery celebrates latest clutch of awards

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Olivier of Napton Cidery with the awards haul and some of the cidery's award-winning products.

Success is bringing plenty of cheer to the owners of a Warwickshire craft cider business which is celebrating a haul of new national awards.

Napton Cidery has won Great Taste Awards for three of its recipes, No. 4, No.5 and Lost Apple Cider. No.5 and No. 3 have also earned coveted International Cider Challenge Silver and Bronze Awards.

Charlotte Olivier, who runs the cidery in Napton-on-the-Hill with her husband Jolyon, said: “We’re so passionate about the drinks we produce here so it is immensely satisfying for them to be recognised again in this way.

“It’s particularly lovely for No. 5 to win an award. It’s a great fruit cider and the only one that we’re aware of on draught that is made with real fruit, not from concentrate.

"Up until more recently people didn’t mind the fruit ciders being made out of concentrate whereas these days people are more discerning and want a real craft fruit cider that’s made from real juice and is still competitively priced despite that.

“Most people when they come in will say they don’t like fruit cider but when they try it they always really enjoy it.

"I tell them the reason they don’t like most mainstream fruit ciders is because they are so sweet- full of sugar and additives.

Jolyon added: “It ticks all the boxes for what the consumer wants.

"I think cider drinkers are spoilt for choice these days and fussier than they used to be – and they can be.

“People are also starting to think about the environment and a big consideration with cider making is about the countryside and sustainability.”

Napton also received the Artisan Drink Producer Award at this year’s Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards, in June.

Charlotte and Jolyon were first introduced to the taste of craft cider while on holiday in Cornwall nine years ago.

Returning home with an apple tree, they started experimenting in their back garden.

Today the team at Napton harvests, presses, bottles and distributes more than 150,000 litres of craft cider a year, using 17 types of apples from six orchards across the Herefordshire region.

It also produces limited-edition ciders and perry as well as juices, spirits and vinegars.

Over the coming months Napton is planning to bring the remainder of their signature ciders onto draught as well as extending the popular taproom following the success of its live comedy, music and tasting events.

As well as the addition of new staff, the cidery has also invested its funds into new products, including an Apple Cider Brandy, branded glasses and its cider in cans and kegs.

There are plans to further upgrade and streamline the cider production facilities to bring more of the cider making process in-house, which would cut costs in the long term and grant the business greater control over the products.

Jolyon said: "We are continually looking to build upon our success and, over the next five to ten years we’d like to increase our cider production tenfold, to manufacturing and selling one million litres nationally.”