Fancy owning a pub? A countryside pub near Leamington and Warwick has been put on the market

A countryside pub near Warwick has been put on the market.

The Cottage Tavern in Ashorne is being marketed by leisure property specialists Fleurets with a guide price of £299,000 for the freehold interest.

According to the The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) website the pub was closed as of January 5.

The two-storey village pub features is split-level, with a kitchen and an enclosed patio.

Upstairs, the property includes private accommodation with three double bedrooms.

Andy Tudor, divisional director of Fleurets Midlands, said: “The Cottage Tavern provides a great opportunity to breathe new life into a traditional village pub.

"With its desirable location, well-proportioned layout, and vacant possession, it’s perfectly positioned for an experienced operator or first-time buyer looking to acquire a community local and make their mark.”

The property is currently closed and viewings are by appointment only.

For more information call 0121 236 5252 or email: [email protected]