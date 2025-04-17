Fancy owning a pub? A countryside pub near Leamington and Warwick has been put on the market

By Kirstie Smith
Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:55 BST
A countryside pub near Warwick has been put on the market.

The Cottage Tavern in Ashorne is being marketed by leisure property specialists Fleurets with a guide price of £299,000 for the freehold interest.

According to the The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) website the pub was closed as of January 5.

The Cottage Tavern in Ashorne, has been put up for sale. Photos by FleuretsThe Cottage Tavern in Ashorne, has been put up for sale. Photos by Fleurets
The Cottage Tavern in Ashorne, has been put up for sale. Photos by Fleurets

The two-storey village pub features is split-level, with a kitchen and an enclosed patio.

Upstairs, the property includes private accommodation with three double bedrooms.

Andy Tudor, divisional director of Fleurets Midlands, said: “The Cottage Tavern provides a great opportunity to breathe new life into a traditional village pub.

"With its desirable location, well-proportioned layout, and vacant possession, it’s perfectly positioned for an experienced operator or first-time buyer looking to acquire a community local and make their mark.”

The property is currently closed and viewings are by appointment only.

For more information call 0121 236 5252 or email: [email protected]

