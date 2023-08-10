Fancy seeing some camel racing? Here's what you need to know about the event at a Warwickshire farm

The UK’s only camel company is gearing up to welcome a record crowd for a racing event at its Warwickshire home.

Joseph’s Amazing Camels, which has 18 camels and five pigs on White House Farm in Idlicote, is hosting a camel and pig racing evening at the farm on August 19 between 6pm and 9pm – and more than 300 people are expected to attend the evening.

Joseph’s Amazing Camels’ racing evening takes place at White House Farm in Idlicote on August 19. Photo supplied

Visitors will get to see a two races featuring three camels, and two races featuring five pigs – with adults also able to have a small flutter on the camels and pigs they think will come out on top.

Local providers such as Catering Angel and Shire Cocktails will also attend to provide food and drink.

Joseph’s Amazing Camels was formed in 2000 by husband-and-wife duo Joseph and Rebecca Fossett with just two camels, and since then the company has grown its herd and have since made thousands of appearances across the UK for events, and for racing – and have worked with Disney and Marvel.

Alongside camels, the company eventually branched out into pig racing in 2010, and in 2021 diversified from entertainment by opening the UK’s first camel dairy.

Rebecca said: “Camel and pig racing events have taken us all over the country and are one of the most popular services that we provide, however it is not very often that we have been able to do these events on our own doorstep, which is why we are really looking forward to the racing at White House Farm.

“We held a race last month at the farm which attracted around 200 people, and we are set to smash that figure later this month.

"Camel and pig racing is really capturing the imaginations of families because it is affordable and provides something different, where children can get up close to the animals, and the adults can put a pound or two on who they think will win.

“Although camel racing is a serious sport in the Middle East where they can reach speeds of 35 mph, it is the exact opposite here at White House Farm.

“Our tracks are up to 100 metres long, and all the animals run leisurely from one end to the other in order to get to their food.

“Space is now limited for this event, so we’d urge those interested in attending to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment on the evening.”

Darren Tosh, operations and marketing director at Shakespeare’s England, the tourism body for south Warwickshire, added: “Joseph’s Amazing Camels are a real asset for our region due to their ‘wow factor’ – as not many people would associate central England, or south Warwickshire with camels.

“These events also demonstrate the value of looking at what is on your doorstep, and that you don’t have to go very far at all to be entertained.”