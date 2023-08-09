Video: Warwick Gates community rallies to help their much-loved injured swan

The community has watched the swan grow up.

The community in Warwick Gates has rallied to help its much-loved swan after it was injured.

Locals had taken the swan to their hearts and the bird would sometimes knock on doors and greet people in the street.

Stills from the video created by Jayne Meville. Bottom left shows the swan that was looked after by the community for over a year after it stayed behind last November.

But last week, a resident swan was attacked by another swan – which locals believe to be its parents. And that is when the community sprang into action.

Jayne Melville, who was one of the people who helped the swan, said: “Our resident swan – a cygnet from last year – was viciously attacked by one of the returning parents.

"Afterwards, there was blood on the back of our swan’s neck and missing feathers.

"We don’t believe our swan can fly properly as we have only witnessed it flying a couple of times at low height.

"All our swan could do was run and hide.

"We didn’t feel it was safe anymore and were keen to prevent further trauma.

"I called RSPCA who were only interested if further developments or injury should arise telling me to keep an eye on the situation.

"Avonvale Vets in Warwick kindly provided me with alternative numbers to try. Eventually, I was given the name Cyril Bennis of Stratford upon Avon Swan Rescue.

After getting in touch with Cyril, who is also a former mayor of Stratford, the injured swan was secured and taken to Stratford.

Jayne said: “Cyril was amazing. He returned my call and offered to help. I drove, along with my neighbour, Kerry, to collect Cyril from his home in Stratford.

"We drove back to my house in Warwick where Cyril safely secured the swan (which was contained in my garden) and we popped it in the car.

"We drove back to Stratford, where Cyril released the bird onto the water. He could monitor our swan from there.

"Cyril has been looking after swans at Stratford for 40 years. He is extremely knowledgeable and we felt he was the right person to help us.”

Nearly a week on from the incident and the injured swan is said to be doing well.

Despite it being good news, Jayne said it is also a bittersweet moment.

She said: “It is sad in the sense we shall miss our swan who we have all looked out for all year.

"From a baby crossing the busy road, to watching its grey feathers turn white over winter.

"The swan would often knock on doors and recognise our cars – it would come running over when we arrived home. It didn’t seem at all fazed by dogs or cats. So we shall miss our little swan.

"However, watching the swan enter the River Avon with so many other swans swimming around was a real sense of joy.

"Knowing it was where it should be, with other swans, in a huge space with lots of tourists - we are confident it will have a happy life.”

Jayne has created a video about the swans and about the rescue, which is embedded in this article.